See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Premier, Inc. (PINC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Premier, Inc. (PINC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) Soars 12.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG - Free Report) shares rallied 12.6% in the last trading session to close at $20.89. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6.6% gain over the past four weeks.
BrightSpring Health Services recorded a strong price rise on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s announcement of preliminary 2024 financial results. The company expects to report full year 2024 revenue between $11.2 million and $11.3 million, representing a growth of 26.9% to 28.0%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full year 2024 revenue suggests a growth of 26.9%.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +483.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.95 billion, up 24.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For BrightSpring Health Services, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BTSG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 1.5% lower at $22.09. PINC has returned 4.9% over the past month.
Premier's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.29. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -51.7%. Premier currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).