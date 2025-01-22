Is Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 10/18/2012, smart beta exchange traded fund Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (
SPHD Quick Quote SPHD - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $3.39 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. Before fees and expenses, SPHD seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index.
The S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index comprises of 50 securities traded on the S&P 500 Index that historically have provided high dividend yields and low volatility.
Cost & Other Expenses
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.30%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 3.32%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
SPHD's heaviest allocation is in the Utilities sector, which is about 19.90% of the portfolio. Its Consumer Staples and Healthcare round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, Kinder Morgan Inc (
KMI Quick Quote KMI - Free Report) accounts for about 3.24% of the fund's total assets, followed by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co ( BMY Quick Quote BMY - Free Report) and Altria Group Inc ( MO Quick Quote MO - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 27% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has gained about 1.86% so far this year and was up about 21.20% in the last one year (as of 01/22/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $41.15 and $51.75.
SPHD has a beta of 0.87 and standard deviation of 14.53% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (
SCHD Quick Quote SCHD - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $68.36 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $134.07 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.
Bottom Line
