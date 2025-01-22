We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 12, placing it in bottom 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $1.30 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. FIDU seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Industrials Index before fees and expenses.
The MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25/25 Index represents the performance of the industrial sector in the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.33%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, General Electric Common Stock Usd.01 (GE - Free Report) accounts for about 3.47% of total assets, followed by Caterpillar Inc Common Stock Usd1.0 (CAT - Free Report) and Rtx Corp Common Stock Usd1.0 (RTX - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 26.73% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, FIDU has gained about 6.87%, and it's up approximately 26.44% in the last one year (as of 01/22/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $60.23 and $77.39.
The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 17.95% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 367 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FIDU is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI - Free Report) tracks Industrial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Industrials ETF has $5.99 billion in assets, Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $21.61 billion. VIS has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLI charges 0.09%.
Bottom Line
