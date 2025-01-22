Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 22, 2025

  • Moderna, Inc. ((MRNA - Free Report) ) shares rose 5.4% on securing $590 million from the U.S. government to speed up its bird flu vaccine development.
     
  • Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ((WBA - Free Report) ) tumbled 9.2% after accusations from the Justice Department over filling illegal prescriptions for addictive drugs.
     
  • Fifth Third Bancorp ((FITB - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share.
     
  • Prologis, Inc. ((PLD - Free Report) ) shares rose 7.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.50 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 per share.
     

