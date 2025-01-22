See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Prairie Operating Co. (PROP) Stock Jumps 10.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Prairie Operating Co. (PROP - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 10.4% higher at $8.29. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.8% gain over the past four weeks.
This surge can be attributed to the company's 2025 operational and financial guidance, which projects a 300% year-over-year production growth. Prairie Operating Co. also plans to drill and complete 25–28 wells in 2025, with daily output expected to range between 7,000 and 8,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD). Executives emphasized Prairie's aggressive pursuit of acquisitions to drive growth and scale operations. These optimistic announcements by the company have likely boosted investor confidence, leading to a rise in PROP's stock price.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +115.5%. Revenues are expected to be $19.2 million, up 2009.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Prairie Operating Co., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PROP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Prairie Operating Co. belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry. Another stock from the same industry, National Fuel Gas (NFG - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 2.2% higher at $69.77. Over the past month, NFG has returned 13.1%.
National Fuel Gas' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +6.7% over the past month to $1.47. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +0.7%. National Fuel Gas currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).