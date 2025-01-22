See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Dollar General (DG) Stock Jumps 5.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Dollar General (DG - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.1% higher at $71.94. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.3% loss over the past four weeks.
Dollar General's stock gained traction, supported by easing inflationary pressures and no news on the tariff front.
This discount retailer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -18.6%. Revenues are expected to be $10.26 billion, up 4% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Dollar General, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 60 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on DG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Dollar General belongs to the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry. Another stock from the same industry, TJX (TJX - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 1.2% higher at $123.30. Over the past month, TJX has returned 0.1%.
TJX's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.15. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +2.7%. TJX currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).