Countdown to Brown & Brown (BRO) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brown & Brown (BRO - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 31%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.11 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Brown & Brown metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' of $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Investment income' reaching $20.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Core commissions and fees' to reach $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Profit-sharing contingent commissions' at $39.15 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenues- Other' will reach $16.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +33% from the year-ago quarter.

