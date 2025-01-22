We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Curious about Western Alliance (WAL) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Western Alliance (WAL - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.92 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $817.22 million, exhibiting an increase of 18.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Western Alliance metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 59.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 66.8%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.7%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' at $76.07 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $65.33 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Total non-interest income' to come in at $129.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $90.50 million.
Analysts forecast 'Net gain on loan origination and sale activities' to reach $46.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47.80 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income' of $673.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $591.70 million in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Service charges and fees' should arrive at $31.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $22.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net loan servicing revenue' should come in at $27.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.10 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Other non-interest income' will reach $19.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.10 million.
Over the past month, shares of Western Alliance have returned +8.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, WAL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>