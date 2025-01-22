Back to top

Curious about AT&T (T) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, AT&T (T - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, reflecting a decline of 11.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $32.29 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AT&T metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Communications- Business Wireline' will reach $4.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Communications- Consumer Wireline' of $3.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Corporate and Other' reaching $183.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +36% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Communications- Mobility' will reach $22.69 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mobility Subscribers - Postpaid phone' should arrive at 72.75 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 71.26 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband connections - Total' should come in at 13.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.73 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Consumer Wireline - Non Fiber Broadband Connections' at 4.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.42 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Net Additions' will reach 283.94 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 273 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Connections' to reach 9.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.31 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Consumer Wireline - Net additions - Broadband connections - Total' will likely reach 76.41 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Mobility Net Additions - Postpaid Phone' stands at 465.82 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 526 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Mobility Net Additions' to come in at 1.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.95 million.

Shares of AT&T have demonstrated returns of -2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), T is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.


