Curious about Bank of Marin (BMRC) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Marin (BMRC - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $28.4 million, exhibiting an increase of 35.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Bank of Marin metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 70.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 91.9%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $3.56 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.78 billion.
The consensus estimate for 'Total non-accrual loans' stands at $40.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.99 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest income' at $25.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.26 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $25.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24.46 million.
Bank of Marin shares have witnessed a change of -0.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BMRC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>