Curious about Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii (BOH - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 20.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $164.44 million, exhibiting an increase of 4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Bank of Hawaii metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Performing Assets' stands at $18.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.75 million in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases' should come in at $15.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.65 million.
Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to come in at $22.05 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.80 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 66.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 73.4%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $119.54 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $116.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Bank-Owned Life Insurance' at $3.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.18 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Trust and Asset Management' will reach $11.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.14 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $118.49 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $115.79 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $45.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $42.28 million.
Analysts forecast 'Other non-interest income' to reach $4.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.57 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service Charges on Deposit Accounts' reaching $8.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.95 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Fees Exchange and Other Service Charges' of $15.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.77 million.
