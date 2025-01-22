Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) reported $22.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. EPS of $2.04 for the same period compares to $2.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.51 billion, representing a surprise of +0.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.00.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Johnson & Johnson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth): 6.7% versus 5.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- CARVYKTI- WW: $334 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $330.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +110.1%.
  • Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- ABIOMED- WW: $384 million versus $381.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.
  • Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- Other Cardiovascular- WW: $99 million versus $92.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.
  • Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- SPRAVATO- WW: $297 million versus $296.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.2% change.
  • Sales- MedTech- Total: $8.19 billion versus $8.25 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.
  • Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW: $14.33 billion compared to the $14.27 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
  • Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Trauma- WW: $764 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $764.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
  • Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Spine, Sports & Other- WW: $735 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $741.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
  • Sales- MedTech- Surgery- Advanced- WW: $1.15 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.
  • Sales- MedTech- Surgery- WW: $2.51 billion compared to the $2.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
  • Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- IMBRUVICA- WW: $731 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $729.18 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Johnson & Johnson here>>>

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise