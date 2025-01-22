Back to top

Image: Bigstock

P&G (PG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) reported revenue of $21.88 billion, up 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.88, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.6 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.86, the EPS surprise was +1.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how P&G performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Beauty: 2% versus -0.7% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Grooming: 2% versus 3.2% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Health Care: 3% versus 5.9% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Baby, Feminine & Family Care: 4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.6%.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Fabric & Home Care: 3% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Total P&G: 3% versus 2.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Beauty: $3.85 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $3.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Net sales- Grooming: $1.75 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.
  • Net sales- Corporate: $159 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $130.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.2%.
  • Net sales- Fabric & Home Care: $7.58 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $7.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
  • Net sales- Baby, Feminine & Family Care: $5.30 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $5.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
  • Net sales- Health Care: $3.25 billion compared to the $3.33 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for P&G here>>>

Shares of P&G have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise