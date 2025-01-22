We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is APA (APA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is APA (APA - Free Report) . APA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.94. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.19. APA's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.98 and as low as 4.96, with a median of 6.19, all within the past year.
We should also highlight that APA has a P/B ratio of 1.47. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2. Over the past 12 months, APA's P/B has been as high as 2.95 and as low as 1.23, with a median of 1.71.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. APA has a P/S ratio of 0.96. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.24.
Finally, we should also recognize that APA has a P/CF ratio of 2.12. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.82. Within the past 12 months, APA's P/CF has been as high as 2.52 and as low as 1.78, with a median of 2.12.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that APA is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, APA feels like a great value stock at the moment.