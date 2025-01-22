See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Is Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PNGAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.71. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.11. Over the past year, PNGAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.81 and as low as 3.70, with a median of 4.85.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PNGAY has a P/S ratio of 0.65. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.98.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Ping An Insurance Co. of China's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PNGAY is an impressive value stock right now.