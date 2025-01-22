Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Greenland Technologies (GTEC - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GTEC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.99. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.76. GTEC's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.35 and as low as 3.41, with a median of 5.24, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GTEC has a P/S ratio of 0.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.14.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Greenland Technologies is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GTEC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.


