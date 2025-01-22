We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Concrete Pumping (BBCP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Concrete Pumping is one of 292 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Concrete Pumping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBCP's full-year earnings has moved 38.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, BBCP has gained about 34.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 22.8% on average. This means that Concrete Pumping is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43.7%.
The consensus estimate for Society Pass Incorporated's current year EPS has increased 38.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Concrete Pumping belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.9% this year, meaning that BBCP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Society Pass Incorporated, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 156-stock industry is ranked #75. The industry has moved +50.6% so far this year.
Concrete Pumping and Society Pass Incorporated could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.