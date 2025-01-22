We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Cadre Holdings, Inc. is one of 202 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cadre Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDRE's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, CDRE has moved about 20.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 15.6%. This means that Cadre Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is UniFirst (UNF - Free Report) . The stock has returned 32.5% year-to-date.
For UniFirst, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Cadre Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8% so far this year, meaning that CDRE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, UniFirst falls under the Uniform and Related industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #17. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.6%.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Cadre Holdings, Inc. and UniFirst. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.