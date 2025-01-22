See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Is Vita Coco Company (COCO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 181 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COCO's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, COCO has gained about 1.1% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -3.5%. As we can see, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.6%.
In Ollie's Bargain Outlet's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Vita Coco Company, Inc. belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #174 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.9% so far this year, so COCO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this 30-stock industry is ranked #95. The industry has moved +4.6% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Vita Coco Company, Inc. and Ollie's Bargain Outlet as they attempt to continue their solid performance.