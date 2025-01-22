We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Fresnillo (FNLPF) This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Fresnillo PLC (FNLPF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Fresnillo PLC is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 235 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Fresnillo PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNLPF's full-year earnings has moved 54.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that FNLPF has returned about 7.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -6.8%. As we can see, Fresnillo PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Alamos Gold (AGI - Free Report) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8%.
In Alamos Gold's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Fresnillo PLC belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 28.9% so far this year, so FNLPF is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Alamos Gold belongs to the Mining - Gold industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #80. The industry has moved +19.1% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Fresnillo PLC and Alamos Gold. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.