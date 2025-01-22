Will Wearables Portfolio Expansion Push GRMN's Stock Price Higher?

Garmin ( GRMN Quick Quote GRMN - Free Report) , a global leader in wearable technology and GPS navigation, has been on a remarkable run with its consecutive product innovations, the latest being the Approach S44 and Approach S50 smartwatches that have a slim, light design and crucial features for golfers trying to improve their game. The new smartwatches are equipped with sharp 1.2-inch color AMOLED screens and come with preloaded maps of more than 43,000 golf courses and important golf functions like hazard view and distance to the front, middle and back of the green to help players cut their score. Building upon Approach S44, Approach S50 adds a heart rate sensor and provides a comprehensive range of fitness, wellness and health features to help golfers get better both on and off the course. With retail prices of $299.99 for the Approach S44 and $399.99 for the Approach S50, both smartwatches serve a wide range of consumers and offer up to 15 hours of battery life in GPS mode. The latest move yet again demonstrates Garmin’s sustained focus on expanding its fitness and wearables portfolio with innovative product launches. This strategy keeps the company in the spotlight among customers, thereby boosting investors’ confidence about its growth prospects. Garmin shares have soared 71.5% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s decline of 27.8%. Over the same time frame, the stock also outperformed its industry peers, including Electrovaya ( ELVA Quick Quote ELVA - Free Report) and Greenland Technologies ( GTEC Quick Quote GTEC - Free Report) . In the past year, shares of ELVA and GTEC have plunged 30.8% and 26.1%, respectively. Diverse Portfolio Bolsters Garmin’s Prospects
Garmin has a strong history of developing new products, especially in the wearables and fitness categories. The company's ability to add new features and enhance current products has been a major factor in its recent success.
As it moves into 2025, Garmin's growth is maintained by its innovative product line, market expansion and consistent financial performance. Investor confidence in the business is further increased by the portfolio expansion brought about by the January 2025 introduction of the robust Montana 760i, Montana 710 and Montana 710i to its lineup of handheld GPS navigators. Garmin can boost its market share and counteract slowdowns in other sectors by introducing new products, especially in high-growth sectors like specialized fitness trackers and smartwatches. Furthermore, in a market that is becoming more and more competitive, advancements in features like battery life, health monitoring capabilities, and connectivity with other smart devices could set Garmin's products apart. The company's latest launch of the Instinct 3 Series not only improves Garmin's position in the outdoor and adventure market but also positions it to compete with Fitbit and Apple ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) . The Instinct 3 is a strong competitor in the wearables market due to its affordability, cutting-edge features, and durability, and it has the potential to boost Garmin's revenue growth in 2025. Optimistic Forecast for Garmin
Garmin has a remarkable history of reporting strong quarterly performance with its earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 28.5%. Analysts seem to be optimistic about the company’s near-term growth prospects as well.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 9.1% to $7.66 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.3%. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $6.53 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. Short-Term Challenges Persist for GRMN
Although the fitness and wearables categories have proven remarkably resilient, there are certain concerns about other market segments. For example, amid the ongoing downcycle, the Marine segment is anticipated to continue to face difficulties through the second half of 2025. Likewise, a weaker automotive market is expected to result in lower deliveries for the Auto OEM segment.
Additionally, weakening consumer spending due to protracted inflationary conditions and still-high interest rates are likely to hurt revenue growth in the near term. Zacks Rank
