We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pre-Markets Keep Optimistic, Earnings Beats for JNJ, PG, ALLY & More
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Ahead of today’s regular stock market trading session, pre-market futures are picking up where they left off Tuesday afternoon: higher. Continued optimism for a pro-growth Trump administration are sending major indexes to loftier reaches: the Dow is currently +145 points (+0.33%), the S&P 500 is +34 (+0.56%) and the Nasdaq +219 points (+1.01%). The small-cap Russell 2000 is slightly lower today (-0.14%) after leading the indexes yesterday.
As we’ve mentioned earlier this week in this space, we are light on economic prints in this holiday-shortened week. Last week brought us all-important CPI, PPI, Retail Sales and Housing Starts data, while next month concludes with two potentially impactful reports: Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) and a new interest rate meeting from the Fed, both on Friday. This week, we’ll see U.S. Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) after today’s opening bell, but nothing else on the economic-report agenda.
Q4 Earnings Roundup: JNJ, PG, ALLY & More
It is, however, an important week for calendar Q4 earnings results, including a Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) report Tuesday afternoon that was its most positive in recent memory. This morning, if it’s in your bathroom cabinet, its company is probably reporting earnings this morning.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) shares are down slightly in today’s pre-market, after beating estimates slightly on both top and bottom lines for Q4 this morning: earnings of $2.04 per share outpaced the Zacks consensus by 4 cents, while revenues for the quarter reached $22.52 billion — for a modest +0.06% increase over estimates. But revenue guidance is coming in a bit light, sending the stock to give back the +2.44% it has earned year to date. For more on JNJ’s earnings, click here.
Check out the updated Zacks Earnings Calendar here.
Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) also put up a modest beat on its bottom line — for fiscal Q2, in its case — to $1.88 per share from $1.86 expected, on revenues of $21.88 billion, which outperformed the Zacks consensus by +1.33%. Demand for household goods is reportedly up; the stock is well off its early December all-time high, but still +3.3% in today’s pre-market. For more on PG’s earnings, click here.
Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) shares are up +10% ahead of today’s open, as its Q4 report this morning easily surpassed expectations on its bottom line: 78 cents per share versus 59 cents projected. Revenues of $2.1 billion beat the Zacks consensus of $2.07 billion. The bank boasted a +95% customer retention rate in the quarter, adding to its +6% gains made, year to date.
Fiber-optics major Amphenol (APH - Free Report) posted solid beats on both top and bottom lines this morning, as Q4 earnings of 55 cents per share surpassed estimates by a solid nickel, and revenues of $4.32 billion swept past the $4.03 billion in the Zacks consensus, and was up +29.8% year over year. Shares are doubling their +4.9% gains year to date on the earnings news this morning for the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)-rated stock.
Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>