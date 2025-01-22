We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
NMI Holdings Stock Trades Above 50-Day SMA: What Should Investors Do?
NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH - Free Report) has been trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA), signaling a short-term bullish trend. Its share price as of Jan. 21, 2025, was $37.76, down 11.1% from its 52-week high of $42.49.
The 50-day SMA is a key indicator for traders and analysts to identify support and resistance levels. It is considered particularly important as this is the first marker of an uptrend or downtrend.
With a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, NMIH is set to gain from improving mortgage insurance portfolio, higher new insurance written volume, a comprehensive reinsurance program, its solid capital position and effective capital deployment.
NMIH Trading Above 50-Day Moving Average
This insurer has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 9.69%.
NMIH is an Outperformer
Shares of NMI Holdings have gained 25.4% in the past year, outperforming its industry, the Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s growth of 23.6%, 25% and 24.4%, respectively.
NMIH Outperformed Industry, Sector and S&P 500 in 1 Year
NMIH’s Growth Projection Encourages
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMI Holdings’ 2025 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 3% and 7.3%, respectively, from the corresponding 2024 estimates.
The expected long-term growth rate is pegged at 9.1%. Notably, earnings grew 18.7% in the past five years, better than the industry average of 11.4%. NMI Holdings’ superior primary insurance in-force portfolio generates industry-leading growth.
NMI Holdings’ Favorable Return on Capital
Return on equity (ROE) for the trailing 12 months was 17.8%, comparing favorably with the industry’s 7.5%. This reflects its efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.
Key Points to Note for NMIH
Per the Federal Reserve, the U.S. residential mortgage market is one of the largest in the world, with nearly $13 trillion of mortgage debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2023, which includes both primary and secondary components. NMIH stands to gain from new business opportunities from a growing mortgage insurance market. NMI Holdings’ mortgage insurance portfolio is expected to create a strong foundation for future earnings.
Growth in monthly and single premium policy production is tied to the increased penetration of existing customer accounts. New customer account activation will also drive results.
In order to enhance its return profile, absorb losses, provide efficient growth capital and mitigate the impact of credit volatility, NMI Holdings has a comprehensive reinsurance program for its in-force portfolio.
To drive margin expansion, NMIH remains focused on efficiency and expense management. NMI Holdings engages in share buybacks and has a $108.1 million share repurchase program under its kitty.
All these together should help the insurer continue to generate solid mid-teens shareholders’ returns.
Attractive Valuation
NMIH shares are trading at a price-to-book multiple of 1.36, lower than the industry average of 1.59. The insurer has a Value Score of B. Before valuation expands, it is wise to take a position in the stock.
Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF - Free Report) are trading at a discount to the industry average, while W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB - Free Report) and The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV - Free Report) shares are trading at a multiple higher than the industry average.
Conclusion
NMI Holdings is well-poised for growth on new primary insurance written, direct primary insurance in force and a comprehensive reinsurance program.
NMIH should also benefit from a higher return on capital, favorable growth estimates, as well as the affordability of shares. It is, therefore, wise to hold on to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.