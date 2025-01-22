We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
J&J's Depression Drug Spravato Gets FDA Nod for Monotherapy Use
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) announced that the FDA has approved its supplemental new drug application (sNDA), seeking approval for Spravato (esketamine) as a monotherapy for adults living with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
Spravato is presently approved in combination with an oral antidepressant to treat adults with TRD and depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) with acute suicidal ideation or behavior.
Following the latest nod, Spravato became the first and only monotherapy for treating MDD in adults who have had an inadequate response to at least two oral antidepressants and are considered to have TRD.
In the past year, shares of J&J have lost 7.3% compared with the industry’s decline of 5.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
More on the Latest Nod for JNJ's Spravato as Monotherapy
The latest FDA nod for Spravato was based on data from a double-blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled study.
Data from the study showed that treatment with Spravato alone led to a rapid and superior improvement in the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score compared to placebo.
Also, treatment with Spravato alone demonstrated a rapid and superior improvement in depressive symptoms versus placebo as early as 24 hours at 4 weeks – meeting the study’s primary endpoint.
Importantly, the safety profile of Spravato monotherapy was similar to the existing clinical and real-world data when used in combination with an oral antidepressant.
Per the company, with this approval for Spravato as a standalone treatment, patients might experience improvements in their depressive symptoms as early as 24 hours and at 28 days without the need for daily oral antidepressants.
In the first nine months of 2024, Spravato recorded sales worth $780 million, up 61.5% year over year, driven by the ongoing launch and increased physician and patient demand.
Approval for expanded indications should boost the drug’s sales in future quarters.
JNJ's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
J&J currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN - Free Report) , Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR - Free Report) and Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
In the past 60 days, estimates for BioMarin’s earnings per share have increased from $3.94 to $4.02 for 2025. In the past year, shares of BMRN have plunged 32.8%.
BMRN’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 28.70%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ loss per share have narrowed from $1.72 to $1.48 for 2025. In the past year, shares of VYGR have plunged 30.9%.
VYGR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 120.87%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Castle Biosciences’ loss per share have narrowed from $1.88 to $1.84 for 2025. In the past year, shares of CSTL have surged 35.5%.
CSTL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 172.72%.