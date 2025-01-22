Back to top

Image: Bigstock

COHR or AMPL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in Technology Services stocks are likely familiar with Coherent (COHR - Free Report) and Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Coherent and Amplitude, Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that COHR likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than AMPL has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

COHR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 34.16, while AMPL has a forward P/E of 123.27. We also note that COHR has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AMPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.97.

Another notable valuation metric for COHR is its P/B ratio of 2.71. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, AMPL has a P/B of 4.81.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to COHR's Value grade of B and AMPL's Value grade of D.

COHR stands above AMPL thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that COHR is the superior value option right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Coherent Corp. (COHR) - free report >>

Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) - free report >>

Published in

value-stocks which-stock-is-cheaper