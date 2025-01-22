Back to top

Image: Bigstock

JD or CART: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Internet - Commerce stocks are likely familiar with JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) and Maplebear (CART - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, JD.com, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Maplebear has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that JD has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

JD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.62, while CART has a forward P/E of 28.99. We also note that JD has a PEG ratio of 0.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CART currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05.

Another notable valuation metric for JD is its P/B ratio of 1.44. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CART has a P/B of 4.22.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to JD's Value grade of A and CART's Value grade of D.

JD is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that JD is likely the superior value option right now.


