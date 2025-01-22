We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Can Q4 Earnings Beat & Encouraging View Push APH Stock Higher?
Amphenol’s (APH - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 55 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. The earnings figure increased 34.1% year over year.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Net sales increased 29.8% year over year to $4.32 billion, beating the consensus mark by 7.01%. Organically, net sales increased 20%.
Amphenol offered encouraging guidance for the first quarter of 2025, which is expected to push shares higher.
Amphenol Corporation Price and Consensus
Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote
APH shares have returned 4.04% in pre-market trading following the results.
APH’s Top-Line Grows Y/Y
APH’s top line benefited from higher revenues across the IT datacom, mobile networks, broadband, defense, commercial air, and mobile devices automotive end-markets. It also benefited from APH’s acquisition program.
Harsh Environment Solutions’ (29.2% of net sales) sales were $1.26 billion, up 40.2% year over year.
Communications Solutions’ (44.7% of net sales) sales were $1.93 billion, which increased 43.3% year over year.
Interconnect and Sensor Systems Solutions’ (26.1% of net sales) sales were $1.13 billion, up 4.3% year over year.
Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, expanded 120 basis points (bps) year over year to 34.3%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 10 bps on a year-over-year basis to 11.9%.
Adjusted operating margin expanded 110 bps on a year-over-year basis to 22.4%.
APH’s Balance Sheet Reflects High Debt Level
As of Dec. 31, 2024, Amphenol had cash and cash equivalents worth $3.34 billion, up from $1.58 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.
Total debt was $6.89 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $5.48 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.
During the quarter, the company purchased 2.4 million shares for $169 million. It also paid dividends of $199 million.
Amphenol’s Q1 Guidance Positive
Amphenol expects first-quarter 2025 earnings between 49 cents and 51 cents per share, indicating growth between 23% and 28% year over year. Revenues are anticipated between $4 billion and $4.10 billion, suggesting growth in the 23-26% range.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $3.94 billion, suggesting a 20.89% increase year over year. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicates 17.5% year-over-year growth.
Zacks Rank & Other Top-Ranked Technology Stocks
Currently, Amphenol carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Bill Holdings (BILL - Free Report) , Fortinet (FTNT - Free Report) and Impinj (PI - Free Report) are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. Each of the three stocks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Bill Holdings shares have appreciated 20.7% in the trailing 12-month period. BILL is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 6.
Fortinet shares have returned 50.9% in the trailing 12-month period. FTNT is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb. 6.
Impinj shares are up 33.8% in the trailing 12-month period. PI is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 5.