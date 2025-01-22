Back to top

ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Surges 5.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

ExlService Holdings (EXLS - Free Report) shares soared 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $49.73. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is gaining momentum as the company continues to execute its data and AI-driven strategy, driving accelerated growth in its data analytics and digital operations and solutions segments.

This provider of outsourcing services is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%. Revenues are expected to be $475.58 million, up 14.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For ExlService Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on EXLS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

ExlService Holdings is a member of the Zacks Outsourcing industry. One other stock in the same industry, Conduent (CNDT - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 1.7% higher at $4.11. CNDT has returned -2.2% over the past month.

For Conduent, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.09. This represents a change of -400% from what the company reported a year ago. Conduent currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


