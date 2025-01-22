Are EOG & MTDR Must-Watch Stocks Despite Fall in Rig Count?

In its last weekly release,
Baker Hughes Company stated that the U.S. rig count was lower than the prior week's figure. The rotary rig count, issued by BKR, is usually published in major newspapers and trade publications.
Baker Hughes’ data, issued at the end of every week since 1944, helps energy service providers gauge the overall business environment of the oil and gas industry. The number of active rigs and its comparison with the week-ago figure indicate the demand trajectory for the company’s oilfield services from exploration and production companies.
With the weekly rig count declining, should investors keep an eye on leading oil and gas exploration companies like
EOG Resources Inc. and Matador Resources Company? Before diving into that, let's explore the latest rig count data details. Baker Hughes' Data: Rig Count in Detail The number of rigs engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in the United States was 580 in the week ended Jan. 17, lower than the week-ago count of 584. The current national rig count also declined from the year-ago level of 620, reflecting the fact that there has been a slowdown in drilling activities. Some analysts see this downside as a sign of increased efficiency among shale producers, who may need fewer rigs. However, there are doubts among a few about whether certain producers have sufficient promising land for drilling. Total U.S. Rig Count Falls:
Onshore rigs in the week that ended on Jan. 17 totaled 564, lower than the prior week's count of 568. In offshore resources, 14 rigs were operating, in line with the week-ago count.
The oil rig count was 478 in the week ended Jan. 17, lower than the week-ago figure of 480. The current number of oil rigs — far from the peak of 1,609 attained in October 2014 — was also down from the year-ago figure of 497. U.S. Oil Rig Count Declines: The natural gas rig count of 98 fell short of the week-ago figure of 100. Moreover, the count of rigs exploring the commodity was below the year-ago week’s tally of 120. Per the latest report, the number of natural gas-directed rigs is almost 94% lower than the all-time high of 1,606 recorded in 2008. U.S. Natural Gas Rig Count Slips: The number of vertical drilling rigs totaled 13 units, unchanged from the week-ago count. The horizontal/directional rig count (encompassing new drilling technology with the ability to drill and extract gas from dense rock formations, also known as shale formations) of 567 was lower than the prior-week level of 571. Rig Count by Type: Rig Tally in the Most Prolific Basin
Permian — the most prolific basin in the United States — recorded a weekly oil and gas rig count of 304, in line with the week-ago figure. The count was, however, below the prior-year level of 307.
Handsome Oil Price Boosts Resilience: EOG, MTDR to Gain
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is currently hovering around the $75-per-barrel mark, presenting an advantageous landscape for exploration and production. Despite moderation in drilling activity as upstream companies prioritize stockholder returns over production growth, the favorable pricing environment remains beneficial for upstream energy players. U.S. oil and gas companies benefit from significantly lower breakeven WTI prices across all shale plays, particularly for existing wells. Furthermore, the average breakeven price for most new wells remains below current market levels, positioning upstream players for continued profitability in the current environment.
Breakeven WTI Price for US Producers Image Source: Statista
Amid the backdrop, investors seeking medium to long-term gains may keep an eye on energy stocks like EOG Resources and Matador Resources.
In the United States, EOG Resources is one of the foremost explorers and producers of oil and gas, with its crude reserves spanning across the United States and Trinidad. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), possesses an extensive inventory of high-quality drilling wells in low-cost, premium resources, ensuring a strong business outlook.
Matador's focus on record production and cost-saving techniques is driving higher profitability per barrel and reducing overall expenses, creating a solid foundation for sustained long-term growth. The recent acquisition of Ameredev assets and their rapid, successful integration — resulting in additional production and lower costs — highlights Matador's operational efficiency. Furthermore, proceeds from the sale of Piñon Midstream are expected to strengthen the financial flexibility of MTDR, which carries a Zacks Rank #3, by reducing leverage ratios.
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
Are EOG & MTDR Must-Watch Stocks Despite Fall in Rig Count?
