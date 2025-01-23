We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $116.69, demonstrating a -1.52% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.28%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cosmetics company had lost 10.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.76, marking a 2.7% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $329.49 million, indicating a 21.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.52% and +30.71%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. e.l.f. Beauty is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In the context of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 32.85. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.67 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that ELF currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ELF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, positioning it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.