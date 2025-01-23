We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Medical Properties (MPW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) closed at $4.34, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.61% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.28%.
The health care real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 14.85% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 4.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Medical Properties in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.16, marking a 55.56% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $217.15 million, up 277.44% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Medical Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Medical Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.37. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.75.
Investors should also note that MPW has a PEG ratio of 0.8 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. MPW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 163, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.