Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $41.68, demonstrating a -1.58% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.28%.
The gold and copper miner's shares have seen an increase of 10.55% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Newmont Corporation in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 20, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.94, indicating an 88% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.88 billion, up 23.35% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.33% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Newmont Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Newmont Corporation is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.17. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.98 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that NEM has a PEG ratio of 0.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.59 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.