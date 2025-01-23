We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Deckers (DECK) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The most recent trading session ended with Deckers (DECK - Free Report) standing at $214.92, reflecting a +0.38% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.28%.
Shares of the maker of Ugg footwear have appreciated by 2.93% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Deckers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 30, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.50, indicating a 0.79% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.7 billion, showing a 9.13% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.56 per share and a revenue of $4.89 billion, signifying shifts of +14.4% and +14.08%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Deckers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.31% increase. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Deckers is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.5. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.72 of its industry.
We can also see that DECK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.