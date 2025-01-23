We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Amkor Technology (AMKR - Free Report) ending at $26.53, denoting a -0.71% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.28%.
The the stock of chip packaging and test services provider has risen by 0.94% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 10, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.37, signifying a 22.92% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.65 billion, indicating a 5.78% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Amkor Technology is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Amkor Technology currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.14. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.23.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
