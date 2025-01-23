We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Camtek (CAMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Camtek (CAMT - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $106.08, indicating a -0.99% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.28%.
The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems's shares have seen an increase of 27.64% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.
The upcoming earnings release of Camtek will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.74, reflecting a 29.82% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $115.03 million, reflecting a 29.69% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% higher. At present, Camtek boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Camtek is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.67. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 33.67.
It's also important to note that CAMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Measuring Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 45, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.