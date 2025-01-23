We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Core & Main (CNM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Core & Main (CNM - Free Report) standing at $57.26, reflecting a +0.81% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.28%.
The distributor of water and fire protection products's stock has climbed by 10.36% in the past month, exceeding the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.
The upcoming earnings release of Core & Main will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.36, signifying a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.68 billion, reflecting a 16.67% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.16 per share and a revenue of $7.42 billion, demonstrating changes of +0.47% and +10.76%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Core & Main. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Core & Main is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Core & Main currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.26. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.04 for its industry.
It's also important to note that CNM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.14. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.98 at yesterday's closing price.
The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 163, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.