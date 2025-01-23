Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Schrodinger (SDGR) Moves 14.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 14.1% higher at $24.34. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Schrodinger recorded a strong price rise on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s announcement of its strategic priorities for 2025. The company also provided an update on its progress across the business in 2024. The company’s 2024 achievements included a multi-target research collaboration and license agreement with Novartis.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +21.9%. Revenues are expected to be $84.93 million, up 14.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Schrodinger, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SDGR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Schrodinger is part of the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.8% lower at $16.96. FLGT has returned -4.8% in the past month.

For Fulgent Genetics, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.12. This represents a change of -142.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Fulgent Genetics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


