Should iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV - Free Report) was launched on 09/07/2016, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $308.57 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Blend
With more potential comes more risk, and small cap companies, with market capitalization below $2 billion, epitomizes this way of thinking.
Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.73%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Healthcare sector--about 17.10% of the portfolio. Financials and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Old Republic International Corp (ORI - Free Report) accounts for about 1.54% of total assets, followed by Agree Realty Reit Corp (ADC - Free Report) and Aptargroup Inc (ATR - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 13.62% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
SMMV seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA Small Cap Minimum Volatility (USD) Index before fees and expenses. The MSCI USA Small Cap Minimum Volatility (USD) Index comprises of small-capitalization U.S. equities that, in the aggregate, have lower volatility characteristics relative to the small-capitalization U.S. equity market.
The ETF return is roughly 1.76% so far this year and was up about 19.78% in the last one year (as of 01/23/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $35.16 and $44.35.
The ETF has a beta of 0.81 and standard deviation of 14.08% for the trailing three-year period. With about 295 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, SMMV is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM - Free Report) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 ETF has $74.32 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $90.07 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.
Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.