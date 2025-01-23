Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should Strive 500 ETF (STRV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Launched on 09/15/2022, the Strive 500 ETF (STRV - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Strive Etfs. It has amassed assets over $812.43 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Blend

Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.05%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.09%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 32.20% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 7.39% of total assets, followed by Nvidia Corp (NVDA - Free Report) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT - Free Report) .

The top 10 holdings account for about 36.93% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

STRV seeks to match the performance of the SOLACTIVE GBS UNITED STATES 500 INDEX before fees and expenses. The Solactive GBS United States 500 Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index consisting of equity securities of the 500 largest companies in the U.S. stock market.

The ETF has added about 3.73% so far this year and was up about 27.41% in the last one year (as of 01/23/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $31 and $39.22.

The ETF has a beta of 1 and standard deviation of 14.94% for the trailing three-year period. With about 501 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Strive 500 ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, STRV is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $609.56 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $639.72 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - free report >>

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - free report >>

Strive 500 ETF (STRV) - free report >>

Published in

dividend etf expenses holdings index market-capitalization