Is SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market, the SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (
QEFA Quick Quote QEFA - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 06/04/2014. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.
There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.
Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by State Street Global Advisors. QEFA has been able to amass assets over $935.85 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Broad Developed World ETFs. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series Index.
The MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series Index captures large and mid-cap representation across 22 developed market Europe, Australasia, and Far East countries and aims to represent the performance of value, low volatility, and quality factor strategies.
Cost & Other Expenses
For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.30%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.09%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
Looking at individual holdings, Asml Holding Nv (
ASML Quick Quote ASML - Free Report) accounts for about 1.94% of total assets, followed by Nestle Sa Reg (NESN) and Roche Holding Ag Genusschein ( ROG Quick Quote ROG - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 15.33% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 2.66% so far this year and is up about 6.61% in the last one year (as of 01/23/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $71.59 and $81.31.
The fund has a beta of 0.79 and standard deviation of 15.15% for the trailing three-year period, which makes QEFA a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 667 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Developed World ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
IShares MSCI EAFE ETF (
EFA Quick Quote EFA - Free Report) tracks MSCI EAFE Index and the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF ( IEFA Quick Quote IEFA - Free Report) tracks MSCI EAFE Investable Market Index. IShares MSCI EAFE ETF has $54.94 billion in assets, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has $121.66 billion. EFA has an expense ratio of 0.32% and IEFA charges 0.07%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Developed World ETFs.
Bottom Line
