We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
SNY's Sarclisa Gets EU Nod for Expanded Use in Multiple Myeloma
Sanofi (SNY - Free Report) announced that the European Commission (“EC”) has granted marketing authorization to expand the use of its multiple myeloma (MM) drug, Sarclisa (isatuximab).
With this nod, Sarclisa is now approved, in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and Bristol Myers’ (BMY - Free Report) Revlimid (lenalidomide) and dexamethasone (“VRd”), for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed MM (NDMM) who are not eligible forautologous stem cell transplant.
This approval was expected as the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) issued a positive opinion recommending the approval of the Sarclisa-VRd combo in the above indication in November.
The EC and CHMP decisions are based on data from the phase III IMROZ study, which evaluated Sarclisa plus standard-of-care (SOC) VRd in NDMM patients who are not eligible for transplant. The study met its primary endpoint — treatment with the Sarclisa-VRd combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 40% compared to VRd in the given patient population.
Following this approval, Sarclisa became the first anti-CD38 therapy, in combination with VRd, for treating transplant-ineligible NDMM patients. The Sarclisa combination therapy was approved for a similar indication by the FDA in September, also supported by data from the IMROZ study.
SNY Stock Performance
Sanofi’s shares have gained over 3% in the past year against the industry’s 4% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Sanofi’s Progress With Sarclisa in the MM Space
This latest EC nod marks the first approval for Sarclisain NDMM patients and the third overall approval for the drug in the region.
Sarclisa, in combination with Bristol Myers’ Pomalyst (pomalidomide) and dexamethasone, is approved for treating adult patients with MM who have received at least two prior therapies, including Revlimid and a proteasome inhibitor. The SNY drug is also approved in combination with Amgen’s (AMGN - Free Report) Kyprolis (carfilzomib) and dexamethasone for treating patients with relapsed/refractory MM (RRMM) who have received 1–3 prior lines of therapy. The drug is also approved for similar indications in the United States.
Both Bristol Myers’ Pomalyst and Revlimid have been approved for the MM space. Amgen’s Kyprolis is also approved in combination with other drugs to treat certain RRMM patients.
Sanofi is also evaluating Sarclisa in multiple ongoing phase II and phase III studies in combination with other current SOC therapies to treat MM across different settings. The company is also prioritizing patient comfort by evaluating a subcutaneous (SC) formulation of the drug. Earlier this month, management reported data from a late-stage study that showed that the SC formulation of Sarclisa was just as effective as the intravenous formulation of the drug in RRMM indication. The SC version is also being evaluated in various other studies across different combinations and lines of therapy.
The drug's expanded use in NDMM patients is expected to boost sales in the upcoming quarters. Successful development in other MM indications would also help the company compete with J&J (JNJ - Free Report) , whose blockbuster anti-CD38 therapy Darzalex is approved for similar use in the MM space. The J&J drug is currently approved in MM indications across different settings for use either as monotherapy or in combination with other drugs.
Sanofi Price
Sanofi price | Sanofi Quote
SNY’s Zacks Ranks
Sanofi currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.