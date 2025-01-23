Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

Read MoreHide Full Article

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Fidelity Magellan

(FMAGX - Free Report) : 0.57% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. FMAGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. FMAGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.77%.

Invesco Small Cap Value Y

(VSMIX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. VSMIX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 19.59%, expense ratio of 0.86% and management fee of 0.63%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor

(VGPMX - Free Report) : 0.44% expense ratio and 0.42% management fee. VGPMX is classified as a Sector - Precious Metal fund, and these mutual funds invest in stocks with a focus on the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With a five-year annual return of 11.85%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


FIDELITY MAGELLAN FUND (FMAGX) - free report >>

Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Inv (VGPMX) - free report >>

Invesco Small Cap Value Y (VSMIX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings