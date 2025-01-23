Back to top

Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth O

(LCMMX - Free Report) : 0.68% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. LCMMX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 14.9% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Pioneer Global Equity Y

(PGSYX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. PGSYX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With five-year annualized performance of 11.78%, expense ratio of 0.74% and management fee of 0.65%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Permanent Portfolio Permanent I

(PRPFX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.81%. Management fee: 0.79%. Five year annual return: 10.73%. PRPFX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


