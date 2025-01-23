We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
If You Invested $1000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to JPM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?
JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s main business drivers.
Headquartered in New York, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of the biggest global banks with assets worth $4 trillion and stockholders’ equity worth $344.8 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. With operations in more than 60 countries, the company (incorporated under Delaware law in 1968) is one of the largest financial service firms in the world.
JPMorgan organizes its business through the following four reportable segments:
Consumer & Community Banking (CCB) segment (constituting 39.6% of total net revenues in 2024) serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. CCB is organized into Consumer & Business Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Card & Auto.
Commercial & Investment Bank (CIB) segment (38.9%) offers a wide range of IB, market-making, prime brokerage, and wholesale payments services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. The segment also offers lending, wholesale payments, and investment banking services to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions and non-profit entities.
Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) segment (11.9%) provides services to institutions, retail investors and high-net-worth individuals. It offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity including money market instruments and bank deposits. The segment also offers trust and estate, banking and brokerage services.
Corporate segment (9.6%) consists of Treasury & Chief Investment Office (CIO) and Other Corporate, which includes corporate staff units and centrally managed expenses.
While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in January 2015 would be worth $4,563.99, or a gain of 356.40%, as of January 23, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 195% and gold's return of 104.81% over the same time frame.
Analysts are anticipating more upside for JPM.
JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its fourth-quarter 2024 results show a solid investment banking (IB) rebound and the impact of rate cuts. Strategic buyouts, branch openings and decent loans and deposit balance are expected to support the company’s financials. As the interest rates are expected to remain relatively higher for longer, the company’s net interest income (NII) is likely to get support. However, the volatile nature of the capital markets business and high mortgage rates will likely hurt fee income growth. As it continues to invest heavily in technology and marketing, expenses are expected to remain elevated. Weak asset quality is worrisome. Yet, a resurgence in deal-making activities and the company’s leading position in the IB business are expected to aid related fee income.Shares have gained 8.47% over the past four weeks and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.