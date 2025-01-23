Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Moves 6.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) shares rallied 6.5% in the last trading session to close at $44.20. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Earlier this month, the company outlined key strategic priorities related to the ongoing launch of Casgevy and certain pipeline goals for 2025. This might have driven the recent share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.20 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -209.1%. Revenues are expected to be $10.83 million, down 94.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For CRISPR Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CRSP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

CRISPR Therapeutics is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 2.9% higher at $48.11. TARS has returned -13.5% over the past month.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.70. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +46.6%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).


