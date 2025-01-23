Itron, Inc. ( ITRI Quick Quote ITRI - Free Report) recently partnered with Encycle Technologies, Inc. to foster energy management efficiency for both commercial and industrial customers by combining Encycle’s expertise in autonomous intelligence and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) optimization with Itron’s innovative solutions for energy and water management. The collaboration focuses on reducing HVAC energy loads during peak demand challenges, mitigating grid stress and improving grid reliability. By harnessing cutting-edge technologies, such as Encycle’s patented Swarm Logic software and Itron’s Distributed Energy Management System (DERMS), the initiative empowers businesses and utilities to better manage energy consumption, particularly during critical peak demand hours. This integration uses OpenADR technology to facilitate smooth communication between HVAC systems and utilities. The collaboration emphasizes the adoption of open standards, making it easier for utilities to deploy scalable and cost-effective programs. The platform automates every phase of distributed energy resources (DERs) and active load management programs, streamlining energy optimization for commercial and industrial customers. Businesses can cut operational costs by taking advantage of demand response programs and other energy-saving strategies. By integrating advanced HVAC optimization and DERMS platforms, the partnership empowers businesses to control their energy usage, reduce costs and support grid reliability. Furthermore, by accelerating the uptake of grid-connected smart energy products, the partnership aids utilities and businesses in adapting to the growing influx of DERs while addressing critical energy transition challenges. ITRI Grows With Powerful Grid Edge Intelligence Portfolio
Itron & Encycle Collaborate for Energy Management Innovation
Itron, Inc. (ITRI - Free Report) recently partnered with Encycle Technologies, Inc. to foster energy management efficiency for both commercial and industrial customers by combining Encycle’s expertise in autonomous intelligence and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) optimization with Itron’s innovative solutions for energy and water management. The collaboration focuses on reducing HVAC energy loads during peak demand challenges, mitigating grid stress and improving grid reliability.
By harnessing cutting-edge technologies, such as Encycle’s patented Swarm Logic software and Itron’s Distributed Energy Management System (DERMS), the initiative empowers businesses and utilities to better manage energy consumption, particularly during critical peak demand hours. This integration uses OpenADR technology to facilitate smooth communication between HVAC systems and utilities. The collaboration emphasizes the adoption of open standards, making it easier for utilities to deploy scalable and cost-effective programs. The platform automates every phase of distributed energy resources (DERs) and active load management programs, streamlining energy optimization for commercial and industrial customers.
Businesses can cut operational costs by taking advantage of demand response programs and other energy-saving strategies. By integrating advanced HVAC optimization and DERMS platforms, the partnership empowers businesses to control their energy usage, reduce costs and support grid reliability.
Furthermore, by accelerating the uptake of grid-connected smart energy products, the partnership aids utilities and businesses in adapting to the growing influx of DERs while addressing critical energy transition challenges.
ITRI Grows With Powerful Grid Edge Intelligence Portfolio
The company’s premium Grid Edge Intelligence platform shows strong potential. Multiple factors, like rising data center demand, reindustrialization, production localization and the electrification of transport and homes, are cushioning its growth trends. Automation in water infrastructure, gas safety applications and operational digitalization are other key growth drivers.
With its portfolio of differentiated solutions, Itron continues to innovate new ways to address relevant energy challenges. In December 2024, Itron partnered with Xcel Energy to address Colorado's evolving energy needs. This collaboration focuses on integrating DERs, including residential battery energy storage, into the grid to enhance grid flexibility and reliability and meet customer demand. XEL will deploy Itron’s DERMS. This technology is part of Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio. It is designed to manage the increasing number of DERs, including residential batteries, solar panels and EV chargers.
Driven by strong demand, efficient operations and planned customer shipments, Itron raised revenue guidance for full-year 2024. The company now forecasts revenues between $2.428 billion and $2.438 billion, up from the July 2024 estimate of $2.385-$2.415 billion. The improved outlook is expected to boost earnings, with non-GAAP earnings per share now projected at $5.28-$5.38 compared with the earlier range of $4.45-$4.65.
ITRI’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance
ITRI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 42.3% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 15.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) , Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) and Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM - Free Report) . IDCC, QCOM & UI presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%.
Qualcomm is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream. It is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge.
Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.