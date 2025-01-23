We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q4 Potential of General Motors (GM): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect General Motors (GM - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 41.1%. Revenues are expected to be $43.73 billion, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some General Motors metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total net sales and revenue- GM Financial' will reach $3.87 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive' will reach $39.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-GMI' will likely reach $4.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-GMNA' reaching $35.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-Corporate' of $88.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.5%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total net sales and revenue- GM Cruise' should arrive at $25.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.7% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMNA' should come in at 786.65 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 782 thousand in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating segments- GMNA' will reach $2.61 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.01 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Operating segments- GM Financial' to reach $675.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $707 million.
Analysts expect 'Operating segments- GMI' to come in at $24.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $269 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for General Motors here>>>
General Motors shares have witnessed a change of -1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GM is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>