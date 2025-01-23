Back to top

Curious about Boston Properties (BXP) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Properties (BXP - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 1.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $795.32 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Boston Properties metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Parking and other (including insurance proceeds)' of $35.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Hotel revenue' will reach $13.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Development and management services' at $6.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of -47.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Lease' reaching $794.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $201.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $212.07 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

