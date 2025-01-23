We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about Sysco (SYY) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Sysco (SYY - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. Revenues are expected to be $20.11 billion, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Sysco metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Other' should arrive at $283.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Sales- SYGMA' to reach $2.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- International Foodservice Operations' will reach $3.64 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- U.S. Foodservice Operations' reaching $14.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'SYGMA- Gross Profit' will reach $157.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $148.51 million.
Analysts expect 'Gross Profit- Other' to come in at $73.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $73.01 million in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income (GAAP)- SYGMA' should come in at $19.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.35 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating income (GAAP)- Other' will reach $8.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.39 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit- U.S. Foodservice Operations' stands at $2.66 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.58 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Profit- International Foodservice Operations' will likely reach $731.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $708.10 million in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)- U.S. Foodservice Operations' at $852.63 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $851.13 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income adjusted for certain items (Non-GAAP)- International Foodservice Operations' of $128.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $102.38 million in the same quarter last year.
