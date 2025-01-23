We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Curious about RenaissanceRe (RNR) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from RenaissanceRe (RNR - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $7.61 per share, indicating a decline of 35.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.99 billion, representing an increase of 14% year over year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific RenaissanceRe metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' will likely reach $2.56 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Equity in earnings (losses) of other ventures' of $8.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -48%.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net investment income' to come in at $430.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.1%.
Analysts forecast 'Net premiums earned- Property' to reach $969.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio' at 60.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 43.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Underwriting Expense Ratio' should arrive at 31.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 32.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Combined Ratio' will reach 92.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 76% in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio - calendar year - Casualty and Specialty Segment' stands at 64.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.7% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Casualty and Specialty Segment' reaching 33.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 34.6% in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - Casualty and Specialty Segment' should come in at 97.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 97.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Property Segment' will reach 29.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 29.1%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio - calendar year - Property Segment' will reach 58.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14% in the same quarter last year.
Shares of RenaissanceRe have experienced a change of +2.5% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RNR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>